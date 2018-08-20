Zacks: Digirad Co. (DRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Digirad an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Digirad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DRAD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 13,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,941. Digirad has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Digirad had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRAD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Digirad by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 576,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 125,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Digirad by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Digirad by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Digirad by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,161,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Digirad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digirad (DRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.