Zacks: Career Education Corp. (CECO) Given $20.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Career Education an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Career Education by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,361,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,368,000 after buying an additional 815,638 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,893,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,497,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,727,000 after buying an additional 273,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth $27,152,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Career Education by 13.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,049,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Career Education has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.77.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Career Education had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $142.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Career Education will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

