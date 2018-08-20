Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Software an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 20,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,628.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,028 shares of company stock worth $1,023,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Software by 126.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 77.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.74. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. American Software had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.