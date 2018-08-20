Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report $9.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.75 billion and the lowest is $9.65 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $41.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $41.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.57 billion to $42.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

