Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet Inc (HMST) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $343,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,706. The company has a market cap of $812.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

