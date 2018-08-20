Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.47 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $31,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,590. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,115,000 after purchasing an additional 538,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 127,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,132,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 752,346 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

