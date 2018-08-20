Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $526.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.11 million to $538.22 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $500.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 156.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.36 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

