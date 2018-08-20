Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.58. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,883,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,421,320. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

