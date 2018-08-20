Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoe’s Kitchen.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Zoe’s Kitchen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZOES. ValuEngine upgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Maxim Group downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZOES stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a P/E ratio of -127.40 and a beta of 0.15. Zoe’s Kitchen has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $17.65.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

