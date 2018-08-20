Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.02 Million

Analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $411.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.80 million and the highest is $412.90 million. Synaptics posted sales of $417.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

SYNA traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. 628,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,271. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 191,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $10,355,141.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,035 shares of company stock worth $19,333,892. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.