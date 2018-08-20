Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurotrope Inc (NTRP) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neurotrope’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurotrope will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurotrope.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurotrope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Neurotrope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRP opened at $9.50 on Friday. Neurotrope has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

