Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Navigator reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

