Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) to Announce -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.14). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($4.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.90.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

