Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International Inc (ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Enova International posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 million. Enova International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.64. Enova International has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

In related news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $468,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enova International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 577,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

