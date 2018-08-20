Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. EnLink Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream Partners.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLK shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NYSE ENLK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.40. 593,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,714. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 614.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $981,675.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,723 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,271,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,302,000 after purchasing an additional 735,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

