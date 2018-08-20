Zacks: Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Given $24.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,937,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 182,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,984. The company has a market capitalization of $938.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 29.16%. research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

