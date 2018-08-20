Zacks: Analysts Set $3.00 Target Price for MoSys Inc. (MOSY)

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoSys stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of MoSys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOSY opened at $0.85 on Friday. MoSys has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. MoSys had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

