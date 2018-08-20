Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.29 billion and the lowest is $8.64 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $34.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $35.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $37.36 billion to $41.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. 3,657,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 106,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,273,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after purchasing an additional 294,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 190,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

