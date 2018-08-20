Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 193,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,063. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after buying an additional 2,448,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,966,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 30,503 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 652,856 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

