Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $808.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post sales of $808.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.54 million and the highest is $814.80 million. Hologic posted sales of $802.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

