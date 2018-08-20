Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Corp (THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.89. First Financial posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THFF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $51.65 on Friday. First Financial has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

