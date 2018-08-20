Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.68% and a negative net margin of 731.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

