Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 12.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.40 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

