Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $616.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $614.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.96 million. TransUnion posted sales of $498.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $1,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $2,112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,029 shares of company stock worth $21,391,328. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TransUnion by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,657,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 838,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,321. TransUnion has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

