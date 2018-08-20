Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will announce $5.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.02 million to $6.55 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $25.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 million to $52.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.16 million to $42.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 105.24% and a negative net margin of 33.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMMT. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 376.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

SMMT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.81. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

