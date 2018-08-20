Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) will post sales of $535.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esterline Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.70 million and the lowest is $520.56 million. Esterline Technologies reported sales of $531.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esterline Technologies.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESL shares. TheStreet upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esterline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 6,585.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, First Washington CORP bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

ESL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 118,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Esterline Technologies has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $96.95.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

