YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of YRC Worldwide worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YRCW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other YRC Worldwide news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 3.94. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

