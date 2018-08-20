Yatra Online (YTRA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Yatra Online in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yatra Online from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yatra Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -1.18. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 363.93% and a negative net margin of 32.52%. sell-side analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,075,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,232 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.