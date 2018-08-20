X8X Token (X8X) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One X8X Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. X8X Token has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $5,492.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X8X Token has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00275521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00154247 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033800 BTC.

X8X Token Token Profile

X8X Token’s launch date was December 6th, 2017. X8X Token’s total supply is 68,042,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,819,341 tokens. The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . X8X Token’s official website is x8currency.com . The official message board for X8X Token is medium.com/x8currency . X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling X8X Token

X8X Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X8X Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X8X Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X8X Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

