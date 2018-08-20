Worldpay (WP) Given “Hold” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Worldpay’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.55.

Worldpay stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

