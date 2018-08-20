Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €140.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDI. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.57 ($155.19).

WDI stock opened at €178.80 ($203.18) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €47.90 ($54.43) and a 52 week high of €111.00 ($126.14).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

