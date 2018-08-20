Wipro (WIT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. CLSA lowered Wipro from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. HSBC raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

WIT stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.66%. equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,590,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 219,639 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 445,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

