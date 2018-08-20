Wipro (WIT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. CLSA lowered Wipro from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. HSBC raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
WIT stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,590,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 219,639 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 445,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
