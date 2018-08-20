Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $434.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises 2.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $434,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.5% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,215.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $871.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective (up previously from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,298.90.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.