Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Williams-Sonoma has set its Q2 guidance at $0.65-0.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $59.32 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.92.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.