William P. Wall Sells 5,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.35. 801,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,105.00 and a beta of 1.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

