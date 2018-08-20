WhiteCoin Trading Up 4.8% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and EXX. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $67,675.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 249,511,844 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, FreiExchange, LBank, EXX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

