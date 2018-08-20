White Standard (WSD) Price Tops $1.02

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. White Standard has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,742.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, White Standard has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One White Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00016096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get White Standard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00279010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00152794 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00035658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

White Standard Profile

White Standard’s total supply is 300,014 tokens. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp . The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for White Standard is thewhitecompanyus.com

Buying and Selling White Standard

White Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade White Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for White Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for White Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.