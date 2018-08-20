Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,405 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.92 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.