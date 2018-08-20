Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will report sales of $202.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.16 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $203.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $807.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $842.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $899.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,961,000 after acquiring an additional 753,871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $201,760,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,448,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,140,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 2,548,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,130. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

