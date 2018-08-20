WEX Inc (WEX) Holdings Lifted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in WEX by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 730,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,029,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,014,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in WEX by 1,603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,783,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $702,046.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,862. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $184.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $198.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

