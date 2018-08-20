WestRock Co (WRK) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $274,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $171,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

WestRock stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. WestRock Co has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts anticipate that WestRock Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 65.65%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.