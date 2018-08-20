Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 66,456 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1,694.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,178,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,882,000 after purchasing an additional 138,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,956. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Shares of SPR opened at $87.00 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

