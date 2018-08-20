Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 84,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 570.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 112,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Howard Weil began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,602. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $174.90 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $144.70 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

