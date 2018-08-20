Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.10 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,801,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $106,630,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,988,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,510,000 after buying an additional 615,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 34.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after buying an additional 555,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total transaction of $1,265,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and sold 574,842 shares worth $78,931,955. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $145.14 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.53, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

