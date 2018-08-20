Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Position Boosted by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 56.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $375,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

