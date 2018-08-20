Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 389,885 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 389,885 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund worth $39,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 203.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of NYSE CAF opened at $21.31 on Monday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, approximately 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

