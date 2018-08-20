Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 32,442 Shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $40,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 359,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $53.58 on Monday. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

