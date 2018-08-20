Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) will report $378.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.70 million. Weight Watchers International reported sales of $323.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weight Watchers International.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on WTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

NYSE:WTW opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.20.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $456,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $805,023.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,012,858 shares of company stock worth $457,005,024. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 25.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

