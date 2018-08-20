Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FISV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) recently:

8/14/2018 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiserv reported strong second-quarter 2018 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business. Its diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Prudent business moves in the form of accretive acquisitions and partnerships have been a key growth factor for Fiserv. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in transaction-based technology solutions. We also appreciate Fiserv’s consistent efforts in returning value to shareholders through share repurchases. However, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet continues to weigh on its profitability. Further, increased competition and integration risk associated with buyouts act as other major headwinds. In fact, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

8/7/2018 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiserv reported strong second-quarter 2018 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business. Its diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Prudent business moves in the form of accretive acquisitions and partnerships have been a key growth factor for Fiserv. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in transaction-based technology solutions. We also appreciate Fiserv’s efforts in returning value to shareholders through share repurchases. However, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet continues to weigh on its profitability. Further, increased competition and integration risk associated with buyouts act as other major headwinds. In fact, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

8/2/2018 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $63.50 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Fiserv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $79.44 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,380 shares in the company, valued at $43,313,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,388 shares of company stock worth $12,357,993. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 69,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

