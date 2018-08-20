Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Daimler (ETR: DAI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2018 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Daimler was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/27/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Daimler was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Daimler was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/27/2018 – Daimler was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €64.00 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Daimler was given a new €77.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Daimler was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Daimler was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Daimler was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Daimler was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Daimler was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Daimler was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Daimler was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2018 – Daimler was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Daimler had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/21/2018 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Daimler was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Daimler was given a new €74.00 ($84.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Daimler was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €55.31 ($62.85) on Monday. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($67.06) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($86.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

